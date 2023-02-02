National City native earns 'Sailor of the Year' title for NAVSUP

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City native was honored as the Naval Supply Systems Command's 2022 Sailor of the Year on Wednesday.

Logistics Specialist First Class Christopher Estrella earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his superior performance, meritorious achievement, exceptional professionalism, personal initiative and loyal devotion to duty, NAVSUP's press release says.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Carl, who nominated Estrella for the honor, had high praise for the sailor.

“Petty Officer Estrella’s positive attitude and selfless commitment to duty has been the foremost contributing factor to overall success of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. He is an exceptional leader, improviser, and role model.” Carl says. “Multiple Sailors at NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Atsugi, Naval Air Facility Atsugi and from across the fleet have sought him out to help them grow both personally and professionally.”

Estrella acts as the leading chief petty officer for multiple offices at NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka in Japan, the press release says. He manages and trains 46 personnel as they tackle their mission to move millions of pounds of Navy-owned material.

The National City native was recognized as Sailor of the Year based on the following accomplishments, NAVSUP says:

100% inventory accuracy and replenishment of 11,266 line items valued at over $350 million

Oversight and compliance of 80,711 material transactions valued at $20.2 million with 100% Aviation Consumable and Flight Clothing inventory validity with a net effectiveness of 95.08%

Oversaw disposal of 4,126 pounds in expired hazardous material

Sailors from across the Fifth and Seventh Fleets seek out Estrella for his insight regarding transportation and material movement within their areas of operation. Another feather in his cap was his role in expediting essential items to salvage and recover a downed F-35, the press release says.

There were a total of seven nominees across the NAVSUP Enterprise vying for the Sailor of the Year title.

Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos and Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser presented Estrella with the award at NAVSUP headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

NAVSUP says Estrella will compete for the "Sailor of the Year" title for the entire Department of the Navy.