National City councilmember faces censure

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The National City Council, on Tuesday night, voted 3-2 to censure of Councilmember Jose Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who was just reelected in November, spoke out before a City Council meeting about an agenda itemdirectly targeting him.

"This, again, is a political hit piece that we are so used to in National City,” Rodriguez said. "Only in National City can a councilmember, can a council colleague be discussed to have a censure by distributing turkeys and giving away food that is publically funded."

National City Mayor Ron Morrison brought forward the item against Rodriguez for possible censure.

Morrison's memo to the National City Council in a PDF for Tuesday’s agenda items accused Rodriguez of violating the City Council Policy regarding conduct and the code of fair campaign practices.

“The following issues have been raised; 1) Use of public resources in the course of actions of his office; giveaways, travel, reimbursements, and use of city funded resources on political campaign media sites. 2) The appearance, if not reality, of the use of City contractors and City hired staff under his direct control for the use of campaigning 3) The use of media to cause a hostile environment within the community in the form of bullying and non inclusive intimidation that has cause members of the community including a City Commissioner to feel that they and their families are threatened. 4) The appearance of hiring people that have been involved in his campaign as his City Staff 5) The continuing media attention concerning his character and actions which reflect upon the City's reputation as well 6) A total lack of remorse or change in actions when concerns of his character and actions are brought to his attention,” the document stated.

"The work that we do in the community; having workshops, actively reaching out to the community in times of need. I see this as part of my job,” Rodriguez said before the City Council meeting.

Some spoke out about an instance of alleged bullying by Rodriguez.

"Freedom of speech is huge for me. It's huge for my family, and I feel like he's being a bully. I feel like he's trying to fearmonger my family and I,” Liliana Armenta, who supported the proposed censure, said.

Armenta is also on the National City's planning commission.

She said an email flyer against Trump supporters being involved in decisions for National City was sent out by Rodriguez to the community.

"My home is adorn with Trump flags,” Armenta said.

Armenta told ABC 10News the flyer had a photo of her home and that her home or what's on it doesn't impact her decision-making on the commission.

"Probably 99% of the community will not know if I'm Republican or Democrat because I don't act on a political stance. I make my decisions based on facts from the city and what's best for our city,” Armenta said.

The punishment for these alleged violations, according to the policy code written in the City Council memo, includes a possible reprimand, censure, and removal from boards, commissions, and committees for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said it's time to move past the pettiness and work for the people who call National City home.

"It's time we put some of these vendettas on the side, and we continue to do the work in National City because our community deserves it,” Rodriguez said.

