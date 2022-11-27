Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light, Chula Vista police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a woman died after her motorcycle and an SUV got into a serious crash Saturday morning in the area of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya.

CVPD says it received multiple 911 calls from drivers reporting the serious crash at about 11:30 a.m. Officers and firefighters quickly arrived to the area and started giving first aid to the female motorcyclist. First responders took the 34-year-old to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to CVPD's press release, witnesses at the scene told police they saw the motorcycle run a red light at the intersection.

"The motorcycle then struck the side of the compact SUV which had entered the intersection on a green light. No occupants of the compact SUV were injured," the press release says.

CVPD's traffic bureau responded to the scene and investigated. Police say the driver of the SUV stayed in the area and cooperated with officers. Officers determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol; however, test results are still pending for the motorcyclist.

CVPD is not releasing the name of the motorcyclist until their family is notified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The press release says the crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information for police regarding this incident, reach out to CVPD's Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5392. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



