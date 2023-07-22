Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after crashing on SR-125, falling off overpass in Chula Vista

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 13:09:51-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A motorcyclist died Friday evening after falling from a freeway overpass in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:35 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on State Route 54, transitioning to southbound State Route 125, according to CHP. For reasons still under investigation, he lost control, struck a concrete wall, was thrown off the motorcycle and fell about 110 feet from the overpass into the brush below.

CHP said he died at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP said. A toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending.

The cause of the crash and the sequence of events are still under investigation.

