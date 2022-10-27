Watch Now
Men sought after allegedly robbing marijuana delivery driver in Bay Terraces

Posted at 4:05 PM, Oct 27, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers have released images to the public in hopes of getting the names of two men accused of robbing a marijuana delivery driver in a Bay Terraces neighborhood three weeks ago.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Appian Drive.

One of the men in the images allegedly pulled out a knife and confronted the victim before demanding money. Police say the robbers, who appear to be in their 20s, fled with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

A video camera at a home near the crime scene captured images of the alleged perpetrators.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

