Maria-Elena Giner out as commissioner of US International Boundary and Water Commission

Maria-Elena Giner will no longer be in charge of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The top federal official overseeing the sewage dispute between the U.S. and Mexico has left her post.

Dr. Maria-Elena Giner posted a resignation letter on her LinkedIn page Monday afternoon, indicating that Chad McIntosh would be the new commissioner for the U.S. Sector of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

McIntosh is the EPA's acting deputy administrator. Giner was appointed as IBWC commissioner during the Biden administration.

Earlier Monday, the Washington Post had reported that the Trump administration demanded Giner's resignation, saying that they would have fired her had she not stepped down.

Giner's resignation comes on the eve of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin's visit to the IBWC.

