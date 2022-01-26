Man who died after fight with security at Seven Mile Casino identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 46-year- old man who died of unknown causes following a fight with security guards who ejected him from a Chula Vista casino.

Jorge Flores got into a struggle with security personnel at Seven Mile Casino on Bay Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 17, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

During the fracas in front of the gambling hall near San Diego Harbor, Flores fell to the ground along with the guards trying to subdue him, then passed out and stopped breathing, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Flores had been banned from the establishment two days before the fight due to purported violent behavior toward staffers, according to police.

"During that incident, (he) assaulted security, was advised he was no longer welcomed at the casino and (informed that) if he returned he would be arrested for trespassing," Peak said.

The CVPD Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the fatal encounter. The staffers involved in the struggle with Flores have been cooperating with detectives, Peak said.