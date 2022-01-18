Chula Vista Police: Man dies after confrontation with security guard at Seven Mile Casino

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating an incident at a Chula Vista casino that led to a man’s death Monday evening.

At around 8:45 p.m., Chula Vista Police officers were called to Seven Mile Casino (285 Bay Blvd.) in response to a physical confrontation between a man and a casino security guard.

According to police, the altercation at the casino’s main entrance resulted in the man being injured.

The injured man, who was believed to be a transient, was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

CVPD homicide detectives are looking into the events that led to the confrontation.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.