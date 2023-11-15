Man stabbed 5 times in neck at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck five times after an argument with an acquaintance at the border, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Police took a suspect, 40, into custody at a trolley station and the victim was taken to a hospital with neck wounds that weren't considered to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Southern Division detectives were investigating the stabbing.

