Man shot multiple times dies in Chula Vista

Chula Vista Police Department
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 18, 2021
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died Sunday, police said.

Chula Vista Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Moss Street after witnesses reported hearing the sound of shots being fired at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, said Lt. David Oyos of the CVPD.

Officers found the victim on the ground, performed CPR and had him taken by ambulance to a hospital, but he died soon after, Oyos said.

The victim's name and a suspect description were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
