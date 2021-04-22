Man shot, killed in Chula Vista identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The name of the 32-year-old man killed in a shooting in Chula Vista was released by authorities Thursday.

According to the Chula Vista Police department, Noah Copeland was shot April 18 in the 300 block of Moss Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Copeland was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. However, a dark color 4-door sedan was seen leaving the area just after the shooting, police said.

Authorities are trying to locate witnesses or anyone with information regarding the shooting.

Call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if you have any information.