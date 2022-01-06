Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for San Ysidro screwdriver stabbing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man convicted of stabbing another man with a screwdriver during a San Ysidro street robbery was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in state prison.

Eduardo Hernandez Oliveros, 24, was found guilty by a Chula Vista jury last summer of attempted murder, robbery and vandalism charges in connection with the Sept. 17, 2020, stabbing.

Police said the victim was using his cell phone just before 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard when Oliveros confronted him on the street and asked to use the phone. Before the victim could react, Oliveros snatched the phone out of his hand and took off, police said.

Prosecutors said the victim chased Oliveros down and was stabbed in the face and neck during a subsequent struggle. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bystanders called police, who responded and arrested Oliveros, who "admitted he was trying to kill the victim," according to the San Diego Police Department.