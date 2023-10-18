Man killed, another injured in Chula Vista shooting, police looking for shooter

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Chula Vista Tuesday evening, according to police.

According to a Chula Vista Police Department watch commander, a patrol unit was flagged down to the area of Palomar Street and Broadway around 5:33 p.m. A white Jeep was in the area, with two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man in the driver's seat was conscious and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The watch commander says the passenger wasn't breathing, and an officer started performing CPR on him.

The passenger was taken to the hospital as well, where they were later pronounced dead, CVPD says.

CVPD homicide detectives were dispatched to gather evidence and begin investigating the shooting.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, no arrests were made in connection to the shooting.