Man in critical condition after truck crashes into Chula Vista bus bench

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 65-year-old man is in critical condition after a large pickup truck crashed into the bus bench he was sitting on Friday night.

According to CVPD, officers received a call about the crash in the 300 block of E St. at around 9 p.m. on June 30. The people in the pickup truck called 911, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, the press release says.

First responders administered lifesaving measures to the injured man before taking him to a hospital in the area. As of Saturday afternoon, the man was still at the hospital and in critical condition, police say.

CVPD's traffic bureau was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

"The names of all involved parties are being withheld to respect their privacy during the investigation. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined," CVPD's press release says.

If you saw the crash or have any more information for police, reach out to CVPD at 619-417-9436.