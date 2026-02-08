Man expected to survive after hit-and-run collision in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Chula Vista is expected to survive, authorities said.

Chula Vista Police Department officers responded to Broadway and E Street at about 10 p.m. Friday where a man believed to be in his 30s was struck by a black sedan with dark tinted windows, according to CVPD Lt. Matt Smith.

The car was last seen heading south on Broadway with an unknown number of occupants.

The pedestrian was alert and oriented while talking to officers before being taken away in an ambulance, Smith said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Division at 619-476-2447.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.