Man dies after losing control of car and crashing into Chula Vista home

Andrew Malone
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:25:00-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing through a house in Chula Vista Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road.

The unidentified man lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a house before his vehicle came to a rest at another house, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, according to the CVFD.

It was unclear how the man lost control of the vehicle, and how much damage was done to the property the vehicle crashed through.

The CVFD along with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was investigating the fatal crash.

