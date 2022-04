CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a car while changing his tire along the side of the road in Chula Vista.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 54 near the Highland exit.

CHP said a driver struck the man while he was changing a tire before dragging him along the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At this time, it’s unknown whether anyone has been charged with a crime.