Man dead, teen wounded in shooting outside Chula Vista bar

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death and a teenager was wounded Saturday outside a bar, police said.

The incident began at 2 a.m. Saturday when people called 911 to report a fight inside the On the Rocks Cocktail Bar at 656 E St., according to Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department.

The fight moved outside the bar and someone pulled out a gun and began firing, the lieutenant said.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims. Richard Bernal, 41, and a 17-year-old male were treated by officers and paramedics at the scene and rushed to a hospital.

Bernal was later pronounced dead and the juvenile was reported in stable condition, Peak said.

"Investigators are still looking into the details regarding this tragic incident," Peak said. "The reason for the fight and the involvement of both victims in the fight is still being determined. The shooting suspect fled the scene and is described as a dark-skinned male with a bright-colored shirt."

The Chula Vista Police Department was trying to locate witnesses and potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.