Man convicted of ex-girlfriend's South Bay murder, search ongoing for her body

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — A Los Angeles County man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in southern San Diego County, though her whereabouts remain a mystery and law enforcement officials sought the public's help today in locating her body.

Eduardo Magana, 48, of La Puente, was convicted by a Chula Vista jury of second-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Alexis Berenice Guadarrama Orozco.

Prosecutors say Guadarrama Orozco met with Magana at the Star Motel in Otay Mesa on July 15, after which all communication between her and her loved ones ceased.

Magana was "later seen placing a large, heavy object in the trunk of his car in the early morning hours of July 16," according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested three days later in Los Angeles County and following his conviction, he now faces a state prison sentence of 15 years to life.

Magana is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, "While this killer is being held accountable for his crime and justice is being delivered, Alexis Berenice's family and friends also deserve the closure of knowing her remains can be laid to rest."

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

