Man charged in Chula Vista Brewery shooting on July 4, Chula Vista Police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — One man has been charged after police said he pulled out a gun at a Chula Vista brewery on July 4 and fired it at a security guard following an argument.

Police said officers were called on July 4 just after midnight after reports of several gunshots at Chula Vista Brewery on Third Avenue. The brewery's staff told officers at the scene that a man was denied entry into the brewery and started a fight with the security guard. During the fight, the man reportedly pulled our a firearm and fired it twice at the guard, police added.

The security guard wasn't injured or hit, and the suspect fled the area, police said.

CVPD later identified the shooter as 26-year-old Isaac Garcia, of Chula Vista.

Garcia was arrested on Saturday, July 24, after a vehicle pursuit that wasn't related to the July 4 shooting. He was booked into county jail on evading charges by San Diego Police, but after CVPD was notified of his arrest, he was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting at Chula Vista Brewery.

Following the incident, the brewery posted online that it was putting a stricter entry policy in place.

"And while we are the neighborhood brewery, it saddens us deeply to see adults’ resort to violence because they are told 'No,'" the brewery wrote. "We will continue to work hard to keep our neighborhood safe. We are going to be even more vigilant into not allowing foolishness to occur in our neighborhood and be general bystanders."

Anyone with information about the brewery shooting is asked to call Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.