Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall.

CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan Rogue got off I-805 southbound at the E. Palomar Street exit and proceeded to drive through the intersection and crash into a concrete and steel wall.

Police say two people were inside the SUV when the crash happened. Several witnesses tried to give medical aid to the driver until paramedics and police arrived.

First responders took over the lifesaving measures, but both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a man, and the passenger was a woman, the press release stated.

CVPD's Traffic Bureau responded to the scene and investigated the collision. Police have yet to determine the cause of the crash.

If you have any information for CVPD about the crash that would aid its investigation, reach out to the traffic bureau at 619-417-9436.