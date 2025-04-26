Watch Now
Man, 54, injured in tractor-trailer collision in Otay Mesa neighborhood

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 54-year-old man is hospitalized today after he suffered injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer collision in the Otay Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 1:50 p.m. Friday to 2451 Britannia Blvd., where they learned a 28-year-old man was backing up a 2013 black Peterbilt tractor-trailer at the loading docks of a business. When he began pulling forward, the victim walked in front of the tractor, Officer Jose Perales said.

The victim was struck by the tractor and suffered a leg fracture. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

