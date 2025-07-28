Landscaper killed after being struck by vehicle in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A landscaper was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista Monday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along Bonita Road and Allen School Road when a driver crashed into a fire hydrant and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located the man who had been struck. He later died at the scene, police said.

At this time, it's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Bonita Road and Allen School Road are blocked off in all directions due to the crash.

