Is it safe to exercise with sewage smell in Imperial Beach?

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Bayshore Bikeway is a popular spot for outdoor activities. The path spans more than 20 miles, attracting people who run, walk, and bike.

Among them is the Piyon Cycling Team, a group of 50 bikers.

"We are like brothers, a band of brothers," said a member of the team.

Based in San Diego, many of the cyclists are retired military. They enjoy the comradery.

"The laughter - I love the laughter. We share our problems with each other," said Will Cardinez, a member of the Piyon Cycling Team.

But one problem they have is the smell down the bikeway.

"It concerns me. It smells like fart. The smell is pollution. It damages our lungs. That is why we do the cycling- we want to stay healthy," said Cardinez.

"I think so much of what has happening with the South Bay and Tijuana sewage, we just don’t know," said Dr. Vi Nguyen, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente.

She said outdoor exercise is important but warns people to be mindful of their environment.

"For my own patients I would say if cycling brings you joy and you are healthy, it is safe to go. If you have underlying medical conditions it would be a different issue," Nguyen added.

Nguyen advises cyclists to check air quality before heading out.

Meanwhile, Dave Turner does pull-ups down the path, on top of riding his bike. At 64-years-old, he said it keeps him young.

“I have been riding my bike my whole life. I refuse to grow up," said Turner.

Many others are eager to return to the ocean as well.

“I have been waiting two years for that to happen," said Turner.

“I do it because I am getting older. I am 62. I do it for fitness and cardio, and my heart," said Reggie Whitney, another member of the Piyon Cycling Team.