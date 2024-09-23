Imperial Beach reopens after 1,000-day closure due to water contamination

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents in Imperial Beach were able to enter the water for the first time in years on Sunday after closures were lifted.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced Saturday that water at the Imperial Beach Pier, Carnation Avenue, and Silver Strand met state health standards following recent tests. The waters had been closed for more than 1,000 days due to contamination from the Tijuana River.

Despite the reopening, advisories remain in effect for Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline, La Jolla Cove, and the Tijuana Slough, which remains closed.

Surfers like Casey Broach and his son, Bryson, were eager to return to their home beach after spending the summer surfing elsewhere. "We check every morning hoping to see green on the County’s website, and today was finally one of those days," Broach said.

Locals have faced years of beach closures due to contamination from sewage flows in the Tijuana River. Health officials warned that contact with the water during contamination periods can cause illness.

Surfer Frankie Poag noticed improvements in the water quality. "You can see the sand, fish swimming, and it's not as murky. It doesn’t have that usual smell," Poag said.

The County cautioned that water quality could change depending on sewage flows, currents, and wind patterns during future tests.