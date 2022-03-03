Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Investigation underway after multiple cars found ablaze in Chula Vista parking lot

CV CAR FIRES_2
Paul Anderegg/KGTV
CV CAR FIRES_2
CV CAR FIRES_1
CV CAR FIRES_4
CV CAR FIRES_3
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 09:22:55-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after several cars were set on fire in the parking lot of a Chula Vista business complex in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the burning cars were found around 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Main Street.

Investigators say some of the cars were not next to each other, which prompted them to contact an incident commander.

The fire left four to five cars engulfed in flames and scorched the outside of the building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!