Investigation underway after multiple cars found ablaze in Chula Vista parking lot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after several cars were set on fire in the parking lot of a Chula Vista business complex in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the burning cars were found around 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Main Street.

Investigators say some of the cars were not next to each other, which prompted them to contact an incident commander.

The fire left four to five cars engulfed in flames and scorched the outside of the building.