Inmate walks away from San Diego male re-entry facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the male community re-entry program facility in San Diego on Tuesday.

Rosario Castro, 40, was last seen at 11:04 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Care Facility in Chula Vista, where he was visiting on an approved community pass, according to CDCR.

Authorities say Castro was sentenced on February 6, 2020, to serve four years for carjacking and vehicle theft second striker.

Castro is described as 5'10" tall and weighs 218 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Castro or has knowledge of their whereabouts should immediately call law enforcement, 911, or Program Manager Michael Hagemann at (213) 200-9771.