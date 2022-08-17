Inmate death reported as San Diego County Sheriff's Department faces lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says an inmate in its custody died Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's department, a 54-year-old man at the George Bailey Jail in Otay Mesa was in medical distress as deputies conducted a security check around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The deputies called 911 immediately and gave the man medical aid, the press release says. Paramedics arrived at the jail and also provided life saving measures.

"Despite the efforts of deputies, jail medical staff and paramedics, the man did not survive," the release says.

The sheriff's department says the man was alone in his cell.

"Every death is a tragedy, and our condolences go to the family and all of those affected by this death," the press release says.

A liaison officer from the sheriff's department will notify the family about the inmate's death. The sheriff's department won't identify the man who died until that notification happens.

The sheriff's department says it has notified the Medical Examiner's Office about the death, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18. The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board was also notified about the incident.

This inmate death happened six days after families and activists filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's department over a string of deaths in San Diego County jails. The sheriff's department previously declined to comment on the case since the litigation is still pending.

In July 2022, five inmates died while in the custody of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.