Imperial Beach families discuss having Thanksgiving dinner amid sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The sound of the ocean and people gathering outside around the Thanksgiving table can be heard at Marvel Harrison's home in Imperial Beach.

"It's always a challenge to know being able to have company over. Because I have to be completely geared to be able to host it inside,” Harrison said.

The reason isn't the crisp air from the beach; it's the stench from the ongoing sewage crisis. Harrison said it’s something she always has to disclose to guests, and the odor had been pungent two days ago.

"It's bad,” Nell Temple, who is visiting from Denver, said.

"It's very bad. It's very offensive,” said Lee Taylor, who is also visiting from Denver.

It can be a shock for those who aren't from the South Bay, like Temple and Taylor, who traveled for Thanksgiving to IB.

"Last year, we did not experience it all. This year, we have. Outside and even inside the house at night when the odor and the gas smell is just really suffocating,” Temple said.

As we reported on Monday, The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District issued an odor advisory for the communities near the Tijuana River Valley.

The air pollution control district said monitors in Nestor showed hydrogen sulfide levels were above state standards.

The district's dashboard shows the latest levels have dropped.

"It was lovely today. We really enjoyed today,” Taylor said.

But Taylor and Temple may've hit a breaking point.

They told ABC 10News they'd have to think about coming down to IB next year because of it.

"Correct,” Temple said.

Taylor added, "Well, we come to enjoy the ocean, the beauty, and the fresh air. You know, we're on vacation, and when you have odors like that, I mean, you don't even feel safe walking in the water."

Thankfully, Thanksgiving was filled with the smell of turkey and not rotten eggs.

As for tomorrow, next week, and next year, Harrison wants something to be done.

"It just keeps coming back to; it's just wastewater and sewage. For 100 years, we've been dealing with this around the planet. We know how to clean it. Just get it done,” Harrison said.