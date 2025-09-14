Hundreds gather for annual 'Evening With Heroes' in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 500 community members came together Saturday night for the annual 'Evening With Heroes' event, hosted by the Chula Vista Police Foundation. The gathering not only honored members of the Chula Vista Police Department but also gave residents a chance to connect with the men and women who serve their city.

“This is really important to connect with your community, and the community wants to be a part of the police department. Every year this grows,” said one attendee.

The event, entering 12 years, offered a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement. Families explored forensic tools, learned about fingerprint analysis, and even saw the department’s drone technology used in real-life, life-saving situations.

“Chula Vista Police Department was the first DFR program in the nation to launch to assist police officers,” explained Sgt. Manny Salazar with the department’s UAS/DFR Program. “It’s important to open up the doors to our community so they can see what’s going on.”

Guests also got to meet officers from different divisions — including K-9 handlers — and speak with those they call in an emergency, face to face.

One highlight of the evening was the recognition of Sgt. John Jacobs, a Senior Volunteer Patrol member who has served with the department for more than a decade.

“To be recognized by the PD is a great blessing, a great privilege,” Jacobs said. “They don’t look down on us because we’re not sworn officers. They do lift us up.”

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said the night is about more than demonstrations — it’s about building trust.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet at a very comfortable level, have conversation, and really see that there are people who truly have the heart behind the badge and care about their community,” Kennedy said.

As the evening came to a close, officers reflected on what the event means for both sides of the badge.

“When you call 9-1-1, it could be me, it could be somebody else, but we’re all part of the community and we’re all embedded together,” Sgt. Salazar added. “These kinds of events help you see what’s behind the wall.”

