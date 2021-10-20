Head coach says Olympian High School's football season over 'due to COVID protocols'

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The 2021 football season for a high school in east Chula Vista ended earlier than expected.

Jimmy Clark, the head varsity football coach of Olympian High School, tweeted that the team’s season was over “due to COVID protocols.”

Clark’s complete tweet on Tuesday read: “Olympian’s Season is over due to COVID protocols. Good luck the rest of the way everyone! Cherish everyday we get to play because it can snatched at any moment in these times.”

The protocols the coach referred to include faculty and student screening and testing for coronavirus, as well as isolation based on CDC guidance in the event of a positive test.

Two weeks ago, Clark tweeted that 13 of his players were missing from the team because of the protocols.

He said: “Proud of my guys man battled with 13 guys missing from COVID protocols. Started a bunch of JVs guys and they fought!”

Olympian High’s squad finished their season with an 0-7 record, with the team’s last game a 24-7 loss against Hilltop High on Oct. 15.