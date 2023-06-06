Fugitive wanted for murder apprehended at Tecate Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 26-year-old man with an outstanding warrant for felony homicide was captured at the border in San Diego's South Bay earlier this week.

The arrest happened Sunday, June 4, around 10:45 a.m. at the Tecate Port of Entry.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers came across a 2021 sedan occupied by a 53-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man trying to enter the U.S.

The fugitive, who was a passenger, gave CBP officers his travel documents. CBP says once they ran the man's name through law enforcement databases, they saw he had an active warrant from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released to the public, was taken to a secondary for further inspection, where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active homicide warrant.

He was taken and booked into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.