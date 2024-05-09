Food pantry closures affecting over 40 Imperial Beach families

A local food pantry is having to close its doors more often because they don't have enough volunteers.

This means around 40 families miss out on groceries that week.

“I have a lot of medical issues that have helped deplete my normal monthly funds,” said Susan Champlin, a regular patron of the Magnolia Project.

Fresh produce, dairy products, and bread are required in Susan Champlin’s diet as a diabetic.

She relies on her biweekly appointment at the Magnolia Project to supply just that

“I need healthy stuff to keep me afloat,” said Champlin.

However the Magnolia Project is having trouble keeping its doors open, and its kitchen staffed with volunteers.

They posted this sign on their door, saying since they had no volunteers they had to close Monday- and patrons who showed up, left empty handed.

Magnolia tells me there are more days in May that have the same staffing problem.

Champlin says, if her appointment was canceled, “I would probably have to go anywhere from 1 to 2 weeks without food.”

“There was a lot of people just kind of lingering and unfortunately, there was not enough people here to help,” said Amanda Saucedo, a volunteer at the Magnolia Project.

Amanda Saucedo volunteered after her grandmother passed away- keeping her memory alive by being in the kitchen and serving food to the community, and at home

“I feed, you know, my family three times a day, cooking all the time. So this is not only, you know, a resource for me as well, you know, but for a lot of people in this community,” said Saucedo.

She says that her favorite part of volunteering is seeing her regulars come in, like Susan.

“People put like a stigma on it. Getting food, food banks. And I don’t feel that way here because they don't treat people like that,” said Champlin.

