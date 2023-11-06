Firefighters put out 1-acre brush fire near San Ysidro High School

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department stopped the spread of a 1-acre brush fire near San Ysidro High School Monday afternoon.

According to SDFD, crews were first sent to the area of 5353 Airway Road around 2:24 p.m. Monday.

An SDFD battalion chief on the scene told 10News the fire was about 150 yards south of the school.

The fire did not trigger any evacuations for the area. The battalion chief pointed out there were condos north of the fire; however, the only impact they felt was some drifting smoke.

The fire was on a large, undeveloped piece of land and burned in low, dry grass and some trash.

SDFD says it is still investigating the cause of this fire. The Chula Vista Fire Department assisted SDFD on the scene.

The wind was about 5 to 8 knots, going west to east, at the time of the fire.