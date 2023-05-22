Firearm found in South Bay student's backpack leads to secure campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A South Bay elementary school went on secure campus Monday after a firearm was found in the backpack of a primary student, the Chula Vista Elementary School District said.

According to the district, San Diego Police were notified and arrived immediately, with the school quickly being placed on secure campus.

"The firearm was reportedly put in a backpack of the student by an adult at home by mistake," the district added. After police no longer deemed the incident a threat, the secure campus was lifted.

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Chula Vista Elementary School District," the district said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

