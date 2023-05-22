Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Firearm found in South Bay student's backpack leads to secure campus

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 19:03:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A South Bay elementary school went on secure campus Monday after a firearm was found in the backpack of a primary student, the Chula Vista Elementary School District said.

According to the district, San Diego Police were notified and arrived immediately, with the school quickly being placed on secure campus.

"The firearm was reportedly put in a backpack of the student by an adult at home by mistake," the district added. After police no longer deemed the incident a threat, the secure campus was lifted.

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Chula Vista Elementary School District," the district said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7

Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7