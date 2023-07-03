Fire crews staying on scene overnight to mop up South Bay vegetation fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it responded to a small vegetation fire in an area with "dense, very difficult" terrain in the South Bay Sunday afternoon.

According to SDFD, firefighters responded to the area of Monument Road and Saturn Boulevard at 1:42 p.m., just four minutes after receiving a call about a one-acre fire.

Because of the difficult positioning of the fire, SDFD utilized many resources, including helicopters and brush engines with off-road capabilities. Fire crews from Chula Vista, National City, CalFire and Imperial Beach also responded to the scene.

Many resources working the #monumentfire including brush engines & helicopters. A strike team of brush engines with off-road capability is there. Firefighters describing the terrain & fuel as dense & very difficult. #firefighters pic.twitter.com/eyWS2djmpK — SDFD (@SDFD) July 2, 2023

As of 6:41 p.m. Sunday, the fire was four acres large, but firefighters managed to slow its forward progress.

No buildings were threatened, and evacuations weren't necessary, since the fire was located near a river bottom, per SDFD.

At 6:45 p.m., SDFD said crews would stay on the scene overnight for an extensive mop-up operation because of the difficult terrain. Firefighters will dig a trench around the area of the fire to create a barrier to stop it from spreading, SDFD said.

No injuries were reported in this fire.