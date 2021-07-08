Female Uber driver stabbed to death in National City identified

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman who was killed in a stabbing in National City after completing an Uber ride has been identified by the ride sharing company.

National City police officers were called on July 6 after 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of Lanoitan Avenue after reports of a woman being assaulted inside a vehicle.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of 58-year-old Raquel Spohn Wehber, dead in a car, with several stab wounds. Spohn Wehber is a resident of Tijuana.

“The senseless and brutal crime of Raquel Spohn Wehber is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family. We stand ready to work with law enforcement on their investigation,” said an Uber Spokesperson Wednesday.

Uber said they will be reaching out to Spohn Wehber's family to offer their condolences and support.

Officers at the scene said it appeared as though the vehicle had collided into a parked vehicle in the street.

Witnesses told police the suspect was another woman, who ran off.

Police found the 17-year-old female in a backyard nearby and arrested her without incident. Police say she had minor injuries prior to being arrested.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing.