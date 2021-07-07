1 person dead, 1 in custody after reported National City stabbing

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was in custody Tuesday after National City Police officers found a woman dead in a vehicle after a reported stabbing.

Police said officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the incident in the 1700 block of Lanoitan Avenue. When police arrived, a woman was discovered in a vehicle dead.

Officers had closed the area of the 1800 block of Lanoitan Ave. for the investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the reported stabbing.

NCPD asked the public to avoid the area as officers investigated.