Family mourns Eastlake woman killed in Oklahoma

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A family in Eastlake is mourning the loss of their loved one, killed in Oklahoma just days ago.

Trisha Fernandez grew up in Eastlake and moved to Oklahoma almost two years ago where her family says her boyfriend was stationed. He was on active duty in the military.

Her family tells ABC 10News that Fernandez was reported missing by her manager after she didn't show up for work for two days.

Del City Police responded to a welfare check Monday and found Fernandez and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Aaron Butler, dead. Police say it appears Butler shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

According to family, Fernandez graduated from Eastlake High School in 2017, she was active in colorguard and even helped coach the team after she graduated. She was known for being the life of any party, her bright smile and her love for her big family.

Her cousin and brother say Trisha had problems in her relationship, but no more than an average couple. They hope this tragedy reminds people to always check on their loved ones or to reach out for help.

The family is now raising money to help bring Fernandez home for the funeral services. If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.