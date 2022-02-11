Family gathers for celebration of life for Eastlake baseball star killed in car crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly 900 people filled the Eastlake Church Thursday for a celebration of life for Micah Pietila-Wiggs, the Eastlake star athlete killed in a car crash back in January.

Many of Micah's family and friends dressed in his favorite things, like overalls and baseball jerseys. His family wanted his memorial to be as unique as someone, they describe as, larger than life.

Micah was on the Eastlake Little League team that became local heroes in 2013 when they made it to the Little League World Series. He then went on to play baseball and football at Eastlake High School and after high school, baseball at the University of New Mexico.

Micah's family has started the hashtag #LLM, or Live Like Micah, for people to share acts of kindness in his honor. His parents say it’s the best way to keep their son’s memory alive.

