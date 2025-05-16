EPA administrator talks about Tijuana sewage crisis before congressional committee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin spoke about the Tijuana sewage crisis during his testimony in front of the House Committee on Appropriations on Thursday. In his testimony, Zeldin was adamant that he's ready to pressure Mexico to get a handle on the issue.

ABC 10News was there last month when Zeldin toured the area and met with officials on both sides of the border. The EPA administrator told the congressional committee Mexico has agreed to do a lot, but not enough to fully deal with the problem.

"If they're only willing to agree to an 80% solution, well we're not there yet, and we're going to have to use other tactics to get a 100% solution done because the Americans on our side of the border... They're fed up and they don't want a 90% solution. They want a 100% solution."

Zeldin says the U.S. submitted to Mexico what it calls the "100% solution," but he didn't specify exactly what that was.

In a press release sent to ABC 10News on Thursday, Veolia, which operates the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant on behalf of the federal government, says Mexico has begun phase two of its international collector sewage infrastructure project.

Veolia says as phase two begins, South Bay communities may experience increased sewage odors, and coastal waters are at an even greater risk of pollution. Additionally, debris from the construction may hinder the work the IBWC plant is doing.

According to Veolia's press release, Mexico says diverted sewage during phase two of this construction will be routed to Mexico's newly reopened San Antonio de los Buenos treatment plant, which was overhauled recently to treat up to 18 million gallons per day.

"Veolia urges both USIBWC and Mexico to prioritize coordination and communication during Phase 2 of Mexico’s International Collector sewage infrastructure project," the release states. "The company remains on alert to adjust South Bay plant operations, where appropriate, if conditions change."