Elderly woman hit, killed by freight train in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was struck and killed by a freight train overnight in San Ysidro.

According to the San Diego Police Department, it happened at the Smythe Avenue crossing near Beyer Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned the woman was run over and officers found her under the train.

The victim was pulled out and authorities started doing CPR until medics arrived. SDPD says the medics continued CPR for the next half hour, but the woman could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.