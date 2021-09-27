Driver of rollover crash on I-15 in Chula Vista sought

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash the occurred early Monday in Chula Vista.

California Highway Patrol received a report that a vehicle had rolled into a ravine just after 3 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, just north of E Street. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a totaled white sedan, but the driver was not nearby.

CHP searched the area for the driver but officers were not able to locate that person. They are not sure if the driver crawled out of the crash and fled, or was ejected.



