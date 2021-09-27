Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Driver of rollover crash on I-15 in Chula Vista sought

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash the occurred early Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Chula Vista. CHP received a report that a vehicle had rolled into a ravine just after 3 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, just north of E Street.
CHULA VISTA ROLLOVER 1.jpeg
CHULA VISTA ROLLOVER 2.jpeg
CHULA VISTA ROLLOVER 4.jpeg
CHULA VISTA ROLLOVER 3.jpeg
Posted at 7:00 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 10:00:46-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash the occurred early Monday in Chula Vista.

California Highway Patrol received a report that a vehicle had rolled into a ravine just after 3 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, just north of E Street. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a totaled white sedan, but the driver was not nearby.

CHP searched the area for the driver but officers were not able to locate that person. They are not sure if the driver crawled out of the crash and fled, or was ejected.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE