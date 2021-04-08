Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Driver leads police on pursuit through South Bay

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
south bay police pursuit 04082021_3.png
south bay police pursuit 04082021_4.png
south bay police pursuit 04082021_1.png
south bay police pursuit 04082021_2.png
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:59:09-04

(KGTV) — Chula Vista Police and undercover units swarmed a vehicle with guns drawn in the South Bay on Thursday after the driver led authorities on a pursuit.

The suspect made several detours into shopping centers and apartment complexes in Chula Vista, before being cornered by a big rig and SUV on Moss St. at 3rd Ave. Sky10 was above the scene as officers swarmed the vehicle with their firearms drawn.

A suspect was seen being pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

ABC 10News is monitoring this breaking news. Please refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!