Driver leads police on pursuit through South Bay

(KGTV) — Chula Vista Police and undercover units swarmed a vehicle with guns drawn in the South Bay on Thursday after the driver led authorities on a pursuit.

The suspect made several detours into shopping centers and apartment complexes in Chula Vista, before being cornered by a big rig and SUV on Moss St. at 3rd Ave. Sky10 was above the scene as officers swarmed the vehicle with their firearms drawn.

A suspect was seen being pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

ABC 10News is monitoring this breaking news. Please refresh this page for updates.