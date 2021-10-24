Driver killed in fiery crash on I-5 near Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is dead following a fiery crash on southbound Interstate 5 near the border Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received calls at 8:41 a.m. from witnessing who saw flames and smoke in the bushes on the right shoulder of I-5 near Dairy Mart Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that someone ran into hit a tree, resulting in a fire. The flames then spread to vegetation, which firefighters extinguished.

CHP says they contacted the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office at about 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this story.