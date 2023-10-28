Dozens spend Saturday morning fixing up homes through Chula Vista volunteer event

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of helping hands and kind hearts broke a sweat early Saturday morning.

It was all for Christmas in October.

“It started in 1998. So, it’s been around for 25 years,” Chief Harry Muns of the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

In this annual event, volunteers paint, repair and fix up homes in Chula Vista.

“The plan this year is to work on three homes throughout the community. And we have approximately 250 volunteers signed up to come join us today," Muns said. “These are volunteers that vary in skill sets so we have work for everybody.”

The Chula Vista Firefighter’s Foundation website says this is a volunteer program that does the repairs at no cost or obligation to eligible low-income homeowners.

Homes are picked by the Christmas in October committee, according to Chula Vista FD, which consists of members of the fire and police departments and other community leaders.

One of the businesses volunteering with a home on Oaklawn Avenue was Collins Aerospace, led by Steve Erickson.

Erickson told ABC 10News he’s been doing this several years.

Out of all of the work he and his company do in the community, this is his favorite event.

“Something about getting somebody a good boost in their life and then having them come up to you and say thank you. You know, they have that serious look in their eye. They’re relieved about so much that has happened to their home,” Erickson said.