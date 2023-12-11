Don Diego VFW brings holiday cheer to deported veterans living in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Don Diego VFW in Barrio Logan has been working for weeks to bring holiday cheer to deported veterans living in Tijuana. This is the second year the post organized a Christmas party for the service members living in limbo after deportation.

"We don't leave anyone behind," said Livier J. Lazaro, the commander for post 7420. "Every branch speaks about it, but we have... We have left them behind there."

The celebration wouldn't be possible without the support from San Diego Veterans for Peace, Unified United States Deported Veterans, and Black Deported Veterans of America. Their goal is to make sure the veterans in Tijuana feel support.

"A lot of them still don't have their benefits," Livier said.

Non-citizens have been allowed to serve in the U.S. military for decades, and were previously subjected to deportation for violent crimes, such as murder. That changed in 1996 through the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which broadened the scope of crimes that could lead to deportation to include misdemeanors.

"It didn't say deport veterans, it just said immigrants," said Jan Ruhman, the president for San Diego Veterans for Peace.

While Saturday's event was focused on the veterans in Tijuana, advocates say the issue goes beyond our southern border.

"There are veterans all over the globe suffering this," said James Smith II, founder at co-director of Black Deported Veterans of America. "These are our brothers and sisters and they need to come home."

When asked why the Christmas party in Tijuana is so important, Smith said "they need to always know that there's a beacon of light still here waiting for them."