DEHQ lifts water contact closure for Imperial Beach shoreline

Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 19:39:00-04

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A water contact closure for beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach has been lifted, officials said Saturday.

Testing confirmed that water quality along the Imperial Beach shoreline meets state health standards following recent sewage contamination, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact.

