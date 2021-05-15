Watch
Crews work to rescue tree trimmer trapped in Palm Tree

San Diego Fire-Resue
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 13:13:30-04

(KGTV) -- Multiple departments are working to rescue a tree trimmer in the South Bay Saturday morning.

The rescue was reported around 9:40 a.m. along Palm Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The department said it’s working alongside the Chula Vista Fire Department to rescue the trimmer, who is said to be conscious and alert.

It’s unclear at this time how the trimmer became trapped in the palm tree.

Photos tweeted out by San Diego Fire-Rescue show the victim clinging to part of the tree while personnel attempt the rescue.

