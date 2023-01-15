Crews find abandoned car stuck in Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car was found abandoned in the Tijuana River Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD tells ABC 10News that they were told about a car possibly stuck in the Tijuana River near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue at about 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the car partially submerged in the river and used a drone to see if anyone was inside.

A car stuck in the flood waters near the Tijuana River.. SDFD crews are out here flying a drone to see if anyone is inside. More to come on @10News pic.twitter.com/FqOFquo7FD — Perla Shaheen (@perlashaheen) January 15, 2023

SDFRD was unable to find anyone inside the car.