Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Crews find abandoned car stuck in Tijuana River

Tijuana River rescue
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 12:50:17-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car was found abandoned in the Tijuana River Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD tells ABC 10News that they were told about a car possibly stuck in the Tijuana River near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue at about 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the car partially submerged in the river and used a drone to see if anyone was inside.

SDFRD was unable to find anyone inside the car.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!